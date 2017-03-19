Henry R. Miller
Henry R. Miller, 63, of Crivitz, passed away Friday, April 7 in Green Bay. Born Jan. 1, 1954 in Beaver Dam, to Donald and Helen Miller, he married Diane Nikolas on June 23, 2015.
