15 injured in fire at Beaver Dam apar...

15 injured in fire at Beaver Dam apartment complex

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Apr 11 Read more: WKOW-TV

The Beaver Dam Fire Department got the call just after midnight to 104 Lake Crest Drive, an apartment complex. It took them about 35 minutes to get the fire under control and they had to rescue several people from the second floor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beaver Dam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Free sex Mar '17 Man888 1
WDC Scott and Gabby Gomez(Sena) (Sep '13) Dec '16 Hmmmm 2
News Some high blood pressure drugs may be associate... (May '14) Nov '16 Black1233 5
Vote for trump a man of all seasons (Mar '16) Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 3
Ted Cruz Exposed, watch the Video. then Vote (Apr '16) Apr '16 Vote For Trump 1
Vote For Donald Trump (Apr '16) Apr '16 Vote For Trump 1
gang war waiting to happen (May '10) Sep '15 KCK_WhatA_Joke 34
See all Beaver Dam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beaver Dam Forum Now

Beaver Dam Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beaver Dam Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Beaver Dam, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,945 • Total comments across all topics: 280,535,911

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC