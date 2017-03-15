Pedestrian killed after being hit by semi tractor in Dodge County
The 19-year-old man killed Monday night while walking in the northbound lane of U.S. 151 near State Highway 33 in the Town of Beaver Dam in Dodge County has been identified. The preliminary investigation shows Greatens was walking northbound on United States 151 in the left traffic lane when he was struck by a northbound semi, operated by a 46-year-old man from La Vista, Nebraska.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Add your comments below
Beaver Dam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Free sex
|Mon
|Man888
|1
|WDC Scott and Gabby Gomez(Sena) (Sep '13)
|Dec '16
|Hmmmm
|2
|Some high blood pressure drugs may be associate... (May '14)
|Nov '16
|Black1233
|5
|Vote for trump a man of all seasons (Mar '16)
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|3
|Ted Cruz Exposed, watch the Video. then Vote (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Vote For Trump
|1
|Vote For Donald Trump (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Vote For Trump
|1
|gang war waiting to happen (May '10)
|Sep '15
|KCK_WhatA_Joke
|34
Find what you want!
Search Beaver Dam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC