Pedestrian killed after being hit by ...

Pedestrian killed after being hit by semi tractor in Dodge County

38 min ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

The 19-year-old man killed Monday night while walking in the northbound lane of U.S. 151 near State Highway 33 in the Town of Beaver Dam in Dodge County has been identified. The preliminary investigation shows Greatens was walking northbound on United States 151 in the left traffic lane when he was struck by a northbound semi, operated by a 46-year-old man from La Vista, Nebraska.

Beaver Dam, WI

