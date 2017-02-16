Three Wisconsin men indicted on Feder...

Three Wisconsin men indicted on Federal drug charges

Thursday Feb 16 Read more: WKOW-TV

The Department of Justice announced on Thursday that three Wisconsin men have been indicted on drug charges. U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin John Vaudreuil says that 46-year-old Michael Marks, 44-year-old William Marks, and 34-year-old Hope Kissinger were charged with drug crimes.

