One hurt, one dies after Beaver Dam crash

Sunday Feb 26

The Dodge County Crash Investigation Team is trying to figure out more about a crash that happened early Sunday morning on Highway D near Zimmerman Drive. According to a press release, the preliminary investigation shows that a 27-year-old man from Beaver Dam was driving a 2001 Hyundai sedan west on D with another 27-year-old Beaver Dam man in the car with him.

