'Taste the Rainbow' - Dodge Co. Skitt...

'Taste the Rainbow' - Dodge Co. Skittles spill

Next Story Prev Story
2 min ago Read more: WIGM-AM Medford

Dodge County Highway crews responded to an unusual clean up Wednesday morning - thousands of Skittles strewn across a county road south of Beaver Dam after an overnight spill.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WIGM-AM Medford.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beaver Dam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
WDC Scott and Gabby Gomez(Sena) (Sep '13) Dec 21 Hmmmm 2
News Some high blood pressure drugs may be associate... (May '14) Nov '16 Black1233 5
Vote for trump a man of all seasons (Mar '16) Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 3
Ted Cruz Exposed, watch the Video. then Vote (Apr '16) Apr '16 Vote For Trump 1
Vote For Donald Trump (Apr '16) Apr '16 Vote For Trump 1
gang war waiting to happen (May '10) Sep '15 KCK_WhatA_Joke 34
Debate: Marijuana - Beaver Dam, WI (Aug '10) Jun '15 NaTosha 6
See all Beaver Dam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beaver Dam Forum Now

Beaver Dam Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beaver Dam Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Climate Change
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Gunman
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Beaver Dam, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,051 • Total comments across all topics: 278,027,392

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC