Suspect sought in Helenville gas station robbery

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office Detective Leah Meyer said an unidentified male entered Ron's Market, the BP gas station at the intersection of U.S. Highway 18 and County Highway D, on Monday, Jan. 16. Meyer said the suspect walked into the station around 8:33 p.m. and demanded money from the attendant. He obtained an undisclosed amount of cash from the register and left on foot.

