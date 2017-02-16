Skittles destined for cattle feed spi...

Skittles destined for cattle feed spills on highway

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 23 Read more: WSOCTV

BEAVER DAM, Wis. - Skittles manufacturer Mars Inc. is investigating the intended destination of a load of the candy after a spill left a Wisconsin roadway "tasting the rainbow" instead of its potential consumers -- cattle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSOCTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beaver Dam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
WDC Scott and Gabby Gomez(Sena) (Sep '13) Dec '16 Hmmmm 2
News Some high blood pressure drugs may be associate... (May '14) Nov '16 Black1233 5
Vote for trump a man of all seasons (Mar '16) Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 3
Ted Cruz Exposed, watch the Video. then Vote (Apr '16) Apr '16 Vote For Trump 1
Vote For Donald Trump (Apr '16) Apr '16 Vote For Trump 1
gang war waiting to happen (May '10) Sep '15 KCK_WhatA_Joke 34
Debate: Marijuana - Beaver Dam, WI (Aug '10) Jun '15 NaTosha 6
See all Beaver Dam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beaver Dam Forum Now

Beaver Dam Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beaver Dam Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
 

Beaver Dam, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,879 • Total comments across all topics: 278,928,670

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC