More
Democratic state legislators say House Speaker Paul Ryan's plans to cut off Planned Parenthood's funding will leave 50,000 Wisconsinites without easy access to reproductive health care, and they are urging him to reconsider those plans. Wisconsin state senator Janis Ringhand said at a Thursday morning news conference that 6,000 people in Ryan's own district, enrolled in Medicaid, rely on Planned Parenthood for services including exams and cancer screening.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.
Add your comments below
Beaver Dam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|WDC Scott and Gabby Gomez(Sena) (Sep '13)
|Dec '16
|Hmmmm
|2
|Some high blood pressure drugs may be associate... (May '14)
|Nov '16
|Black1233
|5
|Vote for trump a man of all seasons (Mar '16)
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|3
|Ted Cruz Exposed, watch the Video. then Vote (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Vote For Trump
|1
|Vote For Donald Trump (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Vote For Trump
|1
|gang war waiting to happen (May '10)
|Sep '15
|KCK_WhatA_Joke
|34
|Debate: Marijuana - Beaver Dam, WI (Aug '10)
|Jun '15
|NaTosha
|6
Find what you want!
Search Beaver Dam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC