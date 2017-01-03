1st, 2nd, and 3rd Shift Press Operator

Job Description Create your own unique work-life balance by joining a growing, dynamic communications company! Colorfx specializes in the production and printing of high-impact, full-color promotional materials, and we have a current opening for a press operators. Duties include: being thelead operator who ... login now to view full job description Job Details Primary Skill: Production Offset Press Posted: Wednesday, January 04, 2017 Location: Beaver Dam, Wisconsin Country: United States Salary Range: Negotiable Type of Work: Direct Hire Work Shift : Any Shifts You can apply for this position online using Printworkers.com online resume and application process.

