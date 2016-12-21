Vanderloop Equipment Opens New Location
Vanderloop Equipment, an AGCO dealer with stores in Brillion and Lena, Wis., held a grand opening for it's third store in Beaver Dam, Wis., on Nov. 9. The new 30,000 square foot store will sell Claas tractors, hay and forage equipment.
