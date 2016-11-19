Richard A. Lewis, Lyons, WI

Richard A. Lewis, 87, of Lyons, WI, died Wednesday Nov. 16, 2016, at Lakeland Health Care Center Elkhorn, WI. Richard was born Nov. 1, 1929, in Beaver Dam, WI, the son of the late E.A. "Jack" and Florence Lewis.

