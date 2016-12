Richard A. Lewis, Lyons, WI

Read more: The Janesville Gazette

Richard A. Lewis, 87, of Lyons, WI, died Wednesday Nov. 16, 2016, at Lakeland Health Care Center Elkhorn, WI. Richard was born Nov. 1, 1929, in Beaver Dam, WI, the son of the late E.A. "Jack" and Florence Lewis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.