Dodge County man suffers life threate...

Dodge County man suffers life threatening injuries in crash

Nov 17, 2016

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office was called to a crash on County Highway S near South Center Road in the Town of Beaver Dam Thursday morning. The initial investigation shows 58-year-old Daniel Krueger, of Mayville, was driving a semi with a flatbed trailer east on S when a westbound vehicle drifted over the center line and into the eastbound lanes striking the rear wheels of the flatbed.

