Dodge County man suffers life threatening injuries in crash
The Dodge County Sheriff's Office was called to a crash on County Highway S near South Center Road in the Town of Beaver Dam Thursday morning. The initial investigation shows 58-year-old Daniel Krueger, of Mayville, was driving a semi with a flatbed trailer east on S when a westbound vehicle drifted over the center line and into the eastbound lanes striking the rear wheels of the flatbed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.
Add your comments below
Beaver Dam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|WDC Scott and Gabby Gomez(Sena) (Sep '13)
|Wed
|Hmmmm
|2
|Some high blood pressure drugs may be associate... (May '14)
|Nov '16
|Black1233
|5
|Vote for trump a man of all seasons (Mar '16)
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|3
|Ted Cruz Exposed, watch the Video. then Vote (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Vote For Trump
|1
|Vote For Donald Trump (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Vote For Trump
|1
|gang war waiting to happen (May '10)
|Sep '15
|KCK_WhatA_Joke
|34
|Debate: Marijuana - Beaver Dam, WI (Aug '10)
|Jun '15
|NaTosha
|6
Find what you want!
Search Beaver Dam Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC