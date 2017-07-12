Reward offered in search for suspect in attempteda

A reward is being offered by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service for information leading to the arrest of a suspect in an attempted robbery of the main post office on Walden Road Thursday morning. The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect who attempted to rob the Beaumont Main Post Office, 5815 Walden Rd, Beaumont, TX.

