Reward offered in search for suspect in attempteda
A reward is being offered by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service for information leading to the arrest of a suspect in an attempted robbery of the main post office on Walden Road Thursday morning. The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect who attempted to rob the Beaumont Main Post Office, 5815 Walden Rd, Beaumont, TX.
