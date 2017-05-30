USVI agency focuses on becoming impact investment hub for the Caribbean
The US Virgin Islands Specialist Economic Development Agency, the University of the Virgin Islands RTPark, , is focused on becoming an impact investment hub for the Caribbean. As the financial world shifts to embrace mission-oriented investing, the RTPark's executive director, Dr Gillian Marcelle, said the USVI is ready to lead the region in this sector.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Caribbean News Now!.
Add your comments below
Beaumont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thinking of moving
|May 26
|Lord Alucard
|2
|Vidor is a horrible trashy place (Jun '12)
|May 26
|Lord Alucard
|40
|vpd officer Laredo lying coward citizens beware... (Jun '13)
|May 14
|Mamas baby
|8
|Discrimination is wrong
|May 12
|Fred
|3
|Gas near $3 a gallon (Jan '11)
|May 5
|Th3 Equalizer
|92
|Review: AAA Appliance (Oct '13)
|Apr '17
|sanctified96
|3
|Beaumont Federal Prison (Jun '07)
|Apr '17
|Live and let live
|116
Find what you want!
Search Beaumont Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC