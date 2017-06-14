Texas boy, 14, dies after shot by twi...

Texas boy, 14, dies after shot by twin aiming for snake

Authorities say a 14-year-old Southeast Texas boy has died after accidentally being shot by his twin brother who was aiming at a snake in a drainage ditch. The Liberty County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday announced the death.

