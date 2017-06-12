Texas attorney general issues gold coins consumer...
With input from numismatic experts, the Attorney General of Texas, Ken Paxton, has issued a consumer protection alert about buying and selling gold coins . Award-winning rare coins and precious metals writer Michael Fuljenz, President of Universal Coin & Bullion in Beaumont, Texas, provided continuing consultation to the attorney general's office on this important consumer alert.
