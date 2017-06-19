Seven Days

Seven Days

Next Story Prev Story
8 min ago Read more: Nature

Lift-off for China's first X-ray telescope China launched its first astronomy satellite on 15 June, an X-ray telescope that will look for black holes , pulsars, neutron stars, I3-ray bursts and other high-energy phenomena. The 2.5-tonne Hard X-ray Modulation Telescope , known as Insight, lifted off on a Chinese Long March-4B rocket from a site in the Gobi Desert.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nature.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beaumont Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gas near $3 a gallon (Jan '11) 7 hr Francisine 106
vidor women are all drug addict trash 16 hr Lord Alucard 3
Thinking of moving Jun 14 victorious 3
Vidor is a horrible trashy place (Jun '12) May 26 Lord Alucard 40
vpd officer Laredo lying coward citizens beware... (Jun '13) May '17 Mamas baby 8
Discrimination is wrong May '17 Fred 3
Review: AAA Appliance (Oct '13) Apr '17 sanctified96 3
See all Beaumont Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beaumont Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Jefferson County was issued at June 21 at 4:37AM CDT

Beaumont Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beaumont Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. U.S. Open
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Beaumont, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,055 • Total comments across all topics: 281,918,837

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC