Seven Days
Lift-off for China's first X-ray telescope China launched its first astronomy satellite on 15 June, an X-ray telescope that will look for black holes , pulsars, neutron stars, I3-ray bursts and other high-energy phenomena. The 2.5-tonne Hard X-ray Modulation Telescope , known as Insight, lifted off on a Chinese Long March-4B rocket from a site in the Gobi Desert.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nature.
Add your comments below
Beaumont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gas near $3 a gallon (Jan '11)
|7 hr
|Francisine
|106
|vidor women are all drug addict trash
|16 hr
|Lord Alucard
|3
|Thinking of moving
|Jun 14
|victorious
|3
|Vidor is a horrible trashy place (Jun '12)
|May 26
|Lord Alucard
|40
|vpd officer Laredo lying coward citizens beware... (Jun '13)
|May '17
|Mamas baby
|8
|Discrimination is wrong
|May '17
|Fred
|3
|Review: AAA Appliance (Oct '13)
|Apr '17
|sanctified96
|3
Find what you want!
Search Beaumont Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC