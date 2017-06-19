Seven Days

Lift-off for China's first X-ray telescope China launched its first astronomy satellite on 15 June, an X-ray telescope that will look for black holes , pulsars, neutron stars, I3-ray bursts and other high-energy phenomena. The 2.5-tonne Hard X-ray Modulation Telescope , known as Insight, lifted off on a Chinese Long March-4B rocket from a site in the Gobi Desert.

