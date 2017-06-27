Police: Homeless woman's death is suspected homicide
Beaumont police spokeswoman Haley Morrow said it could take up to six weeks to get a final autopsy report and cause of death.Detectives are following several leads in Dungan's death, according to Morrow, but the department is asking anyone who was in the area of Collier's Ferry Park on Saturday between the hours of 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. to call ... (more)
