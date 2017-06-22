Orange County and Jefferson County Dr...

Orange County and Jefferson County Driver License Offices Reopened

The Texas Department of Public Safety temporarily closed the driver license office in Orange County and Jefferson County on June 21, 2017 in preparation for Tropical Storm Cindy. The office located at 711 Highway 87 in Orange will open this morning at The offices located at 7200 Eastex Freeway in Beaumont and 900 4th Street in Port Arthur will open this morning at These offices have returned to normal business hours.

