One stabbed during fight outside Beaumont motel
One man was stabbed outside of a Beaumont motel Thursday morning. Beaumont Police were dispatched around 10:34 a.m. to a fight involving a man and woman outside of the Howard Johnson Motel on Interstate 10. Several other people were involved, and one man was stabbed during the altercation.
