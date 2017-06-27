Millennial buyers missing the boat in Dallas' housing boom
The Dallas-area ranks near the bottom of the list of major U.S. cities for millennial homeownership. Only 28.7 percent of millennials own the roof over their head in Big D, according to a new report by ABODO Apartments.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Beaumont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gas near $3 a gallon (Jan '11)
|52 min
|Goisha
|116
|Atheist group, angry mom go ballistic over pray... (Jun '13)
|Jun 24
|Geezer
|7
|vidor women are all drug addict trash
|Jun 20
|Lord Alucard
|3
|Thinking of moving
|Jun 14
|victorious
|3
|Vidor is a horrible trashy place (Jun '12)
|May '17
|Lord Alucard
|40
|vpd officer Laredo lying coward citizens beware... (Jun '13)
|May '17
|Mamas baby
|8
|Review: AAA Appliance (Oct '13)
|Apr '17
|sanctified96
|3
Find what you want!
Search Beaumont Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC