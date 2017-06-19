Man pleads guilty to dealing meth in ...

Man pleads guilty to dealing meth in Beaumont

Next Story Prev Story
41 min ago Read more: Http

A 37-year-old Houston man has been sentenced to prison for federal drug trafficking violations in the Eastern District of Texas, Acting U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston announced June 16. Adam Zermeno pleaded guilty on Jan. 6, 2017, to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and was sentenced to 200 months in federal prison on ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Http.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beaumont Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gas near $3 a gallon (Jan '11) 6 hr nancy p 111
vidor women are all drug addict trash Tue Lord Alucard 3
Thinking of moving Jun 14 victorious 3
Vidor is a horrible trashy place (Jun '12) May 26 Lord Alucard 40
vpd officer Laredo lying coward citizens beware... (Jun '13) May '17 Mamas baby 8
Review: AAA Appliance (Oct '13) Apr '17 sanctified96 3
Beaumont Federal Prison (Jun '07) Apr '17 Live and let live 116
See all Beaumont Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beaumont Forum Now

Beaumont Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beaumont Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Syria
  5. Cuba
 

Beaumont, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,935 • Total comments across all topics: 281,944,611

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC