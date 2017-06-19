Man pleads guilty to dealing meth in Beaumont
A 37-year-old Houston man has been sentenced to prison for federal drug trafficking violations in the Eastern District of Texas, Acting U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston announced June 16. Adam Zermeno pleaded guilty on Jan. 6, 2017, to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and was sentenced to 200 months in federal prison on ... (more)
