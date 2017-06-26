Jefferson Co. leaders as children

Jefferson Co. leaders as children

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 23 Read more: The Beaumont Enterprise

This leader practices law with his son by his side in Beaumont. Side note: His son looks exactly like him.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Beaumont Enterprise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beaumont Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gas near $3 a gallon (Jan '11) 3 hr ThomasA 115
News Atheist group, angry mom go ballistic over pray... (Jun '13) Jun 24 Geezer 7
vidor women are all drug addict trash Jun 20 Lord Alucard 3
Thinking of moving Jun 14 victorious 3
Vidor is a horrible trashy place (Jun '12) May '17 Lord Alucard 40
vpd officer Laredo lying coward citizens beware... (Jun '13) May '17 Mamas baby 8
Review: AAA Appliance (Oct '13) Apr '17 sanctified96 3
See all Beaumont Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beaumont Forum Now

Beaumont Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beaumont Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
 

Beaumont, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,139 • Total comments across all topics: 282,061,294

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC