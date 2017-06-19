Houston Man Sentenced to 30 Years in ...

Houston Man Sentenced to 30 Years in Federal Prison for East Texas Drug Conspiracy

Monday Jun 19

A 45-year-old Houston man has been sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for drug trafficking violations in the Eastern District of Texas, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston on Friday. Juan Duque-Tinoco pleaded guilty on Jan. 31, 2017, to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and was sentenced to 360 months in federal prison on June 14, 2017 by U.S. District Judge Marcia Crone.

