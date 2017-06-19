First Alert: Heavy rainfall expected Thursday
Expect scattered showers and storms on Wednesday with highs again reaching the mid 80s. The best rain chances will come after 1pm Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVM.
Comments
Add your comments below
Beaumont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gas near $3 a gallon (Jan '11)
|Thu
|nancy p
|111
|vidor women are all drug addict trash
|Tue
|Lord Alucard
|3
|Thinking of moving
|Jun 14
|victorious
|3
|Vidor is a horrible trashy place (Jun '12)
|May 26
|Lord Alucard
|40
|vpd officer Laredo lying coward citizens beware... (Jun '13)
|May '17
|Mamas baby
|8
|Review: AAA Appliance (Oct '13)
|Apr '17
|sanctified96
|3
|Beaumont Federal Prison (Jun '07)
|Apr '17
|Live and let live
|116
Find what you want!
Search Beaumont Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC