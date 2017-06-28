Finalists announced for Texas Country Music Awards
Bri Bagwell will perform at the 2017 Texas Country Music Awards, and is nominated for Female Vocalist of the Year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Beaumont Enterprise.
Comments
Add your comments below
Beaumont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The people in this area are so cliquish and rud...
|20 hr
|Dark Sephiroth
|1
|Gas near $3 a gallon (Jan '11)
|Jun 28
|ThomasA
|117
|Atheist group, angry mom go ballistic over pray... (Jun '13)
|Jun 24
|Geezer
|7
|vidor women are all drug addict trash
|Jun 20
|Lord Alucard
|3
|Thinking of moving
|Jun 14
|victorious
|3
|Vidor is a horrible trashy place (Jun '12)
|May '17
|Lord Alucard
|40
|Review: AAA Appliance (Oct '13)
|Apr '17
|sanctified96
|3
Find what you want!
Search Beaumont Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC