Finalists announced for Texas Country...

Finalists announced for Texas Country Music Awards

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 28 Read more: The Beaumont Enterprise

Bri Bagwell will perform at the 2017 Texas Country Music Awards, and is nominated for Female Vocalist of the Year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Beaumont Enterprise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beaumont Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The people in this area are so cliquish and rud... 20 hr Dark Sephiroth 1
News Gas near $3 a gallon (Jan '11) Jun 28 ThomasA 117
News Atheist group, angry mom go ballistic over pray... (Jun '13) Jun 24 Geezer 7
vidor women are all drug addict trash Jun 20 Lord Alucard 3
Thinking of moving Jun 14 victorious 3
Vidor is a horrible trashy place (Jun '12) May '17 Lord Alucard 40
Review: AAA Appliance (Oct '13) Apr '17 sanctified96 3
See all Beaumont Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beaumont Forum Now

Beaumont Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beaumont Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Wildfires
  5. Pakistan
 

Beaumont, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,915 • Total comments across all topics: 282,141,558

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC