Crime 39 mins ago 4:40 p.m.Former federal prison chaplain sentenced to federal prison for smugglinga
A former federal prison chaplain from Nederland was sentenced to a year and a day in federal prison Tuesday for smuggling tobacco and cigarettes into the federal prison in Beaumont. A 43-year-old federal prison chaplain has been sentenced for federal violations in the Eastern District of Texas, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston today.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KBMT.
Add your comments below
Beaumont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gas near $3 a gallon (Jan '11)
|Tue
|ThomasA
|104
|Thinking of moving
|May 26
|Lord Alucard
|2
|Vidor is a horrible trashy place (Jun '12)
|May 26
|Lord Alucard
|40
|vpd officer Laredo lying coward citizens beware... (Jun '13)
|May '17
|Mamas baby
|8
|Discrimination is wrong
|May '17
|Fred
|3
|Review: AAA Appliance (Oct '13)
|Apr '17
|sanctified96
|3
|Beaumont Federal Prison (Jun '07)
|Apr '17
|Live and let live
|116
Find what you want!
Search Beaumont Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC