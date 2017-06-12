Crime 39 mins ago 4:40 p.m.Former federal prison chaplain sentenced to federal prison for smugglinga

Crime 39 mins ago 4:40 p.m.Former fed...

A former federal prison chaplain from Nederland was sentenced to a year and a day in federal prison Tuesday for smuggling tobacco and cigarettes into the federal prison in Beaumont. A 43-year-old federal prison chaplain has been sentenced for federal violations in the Eastern District of Texas, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston today.

