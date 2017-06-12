Crime 39 mins ago 11:38 a.m.All suspects in armed robbery of Batson store in custody, facinga

Crime 39 mins ago 11:38 a.m.All suspe...

All suspects in armed robbery of Batson store in custody, facing

All three suspects in the armed robbery of a Batson convenience store are in custody and bail has been set for two of the suspects. Shavonskie Ardoin, 23, and Douglas John Martin, 21, have both been charged with aggravated robbery and are both of their bonds on those charges are $750,000 according to a release from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

