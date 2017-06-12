Crime 39 mins ago 11:38 a.m.All suspects in armed robbery of Batson store in custody, facinga
All three suspects in the armed robbery of a Batson convenience store are in custody and bail has been set for two of the suspects. Shavonskie Ardoin, 23, and Douglas John Martin, 21, have both been charged with aggravated robbery and are both of their bonds on those charges are $750,000 according to a release from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.
Beaumont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thinking of moving
|Wed
|victorious
|3
|Gas near $3 a gallon (Jan '11)
|Jun 13
|ThomasA
|104
|Vidor is a horrible trashy place (Jun '12)
|May 26
|Lord Alucard
|40
|vpd officer Laredo lying coward citizens beware... (Jun '13)
|May '17
|Mamas baby
|8
|Discrimination is wrong
|May '17
|Fred
|3
|Review: AAA Appliance (Oct '13)
|Apr '17
|sanctified96
|3
|Beaumont Federal Prison (Jun '07)
|Apr '17
|Live and let live
|116
