Crime 17 mins ago 11:41 a.m.Jefferson County deputies arrest Beaumont woman with pills for sale

On 06/06/2017 at approximately 7:30 p.m. while the Jefferson County Narcotics Task Force was conducting surveillance in Beaumont, Texas, one of the Detectives observed suspicious activity that was not related to the surveillance. The Detectives observed a white Chevrolet car occupied by two white females engaging in conduct indicating that they were selling narcotics.

