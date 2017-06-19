Community to build a Beaumont home for injured veteran
Community to build a Beaumont home for injured veteranFor four years Staff Sgt. Phillip Blackmon pressed his head against a window looking for bombs to diffuse, while the U.S. Army tank he sat in moved 5 miles an hour through Iraqi dirt.Some of his injuries have affected his vision and required speech therapy.
