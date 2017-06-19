Community to build a Beaumont home fo...

Community to build a Beaumont home for injured veteran

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: The Beaumont Enterprise

Community to build a Beaumont home for injured veteranFor four years Staff Sgt. Phillip Blackmon pressed his head against a window looking for bombs to diffuse, while the U.S. Army tank he sat in moved 5 miles an hour through Iraqi dirt.Some of his injuries have affected his vision and required speech therapy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Beaumont Enterprise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beaumont Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gas near $3 a gallon (Jan '11) 3 hr Ricki 105
vidor women are all drug addict trash 4 hr Lord Alucard 3
Thinking of moving Jun 14 victorious 3
Vidor is a horrible trashy place (Jun '12) May 26 Lord Alucard 40
vpd officer Laredo lying coward citizens beware... (Jun '13) May '17 Mamas baby 8
Discrimination is wrong May '17 Fred 3
Review: AAA Appliance (Oct '13) Apr '17 sanctified96 3
See all Beaumont Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beaumont Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Tropical Storm Warning for Jefferson County was issued at June 21 at 12:56AM CDT

Beaumont Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beaumont Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Beaumont, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,366 • Total comments across all topics: 281,906,709

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC