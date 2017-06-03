Census regional planning scheduled

The Southeast Texas Regional Planning Commission and the U.S. Census Bureau cordially invites everyone to the "Road To 2020" Thursday, June 8 from 10 a.m.-noon at the Southeast Texas Regional Planning Commission at the Homer E. Nagel Conference Room in Beaumont located at 2210 Eastex Freeway. The next census in 2020 will require counting an increasingly diverse and growing population of around 320 million people in more than 140 million housing units.

