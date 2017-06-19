Celebrating Juneteenth

Celebration and education are the goals when locals parade downtown Hinesville June 17 for a holiday that organizers say is just as important as Fourth of July. The Liberty County Minority Chamber is hosting the parade for Juneteenth, a holiday typically celebrated on June 19. It was June 19, 1865 when soldiers first informed African American slaves in Texas that the Civil War was over and slaves were free, even though the Emancipation Proclamation in 1863.

