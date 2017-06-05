Beaumont students to advise city leaders
The fresh ideas of Beaumont high school students will soon have the ear of the Beaumont city council. On Tuesday, council members approved a Beaumont Youth Advisory Council.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KBMT.
Comments
Add your comments below
Beaumont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gas near $3 a gallon (Jan '11)
|8 hr
|Disturbed
|100
|Thinking of moving
|May 26
|Lord Alucard
|2
|Vidor is a horrible trashy place (Jun '12)
|May 26
|Lord Alucard
|40
|vpd officer Laredo lying coward citizens beware... (Jun '13)
|May 14
|Mamas baby
|8
|Discrimination is wrong
|May 12
|Fred
|3
|Review: AAA Appliance (Oct '13)
|Apr '17
|sanctified96
|3
|Beaumont Federal Prison (Jun '07)
|Apr '17
|Live and let live
|116
Find what you want!
Search Beaumont Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC