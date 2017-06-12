Beaumont school district Police Chief resigns,a
Joseph S. Malbrough, lieutenant with the Beaumont ISD Police Department has been named Interim Police Chief after Robert Flores resigned last night. Officer Malbrough is a certified master peace officer, licensed Texas peace officer and also served as a Texas State Trooper.
