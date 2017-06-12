Beaumont school district Police Chief...

Beaumont school district Police Chief resigns,a

Friday Jun 9

Joseph S. Malbrough, lieutenant with the Beaumont ISD Police Department has been named Interim Police Chief after Robert Flores resigned last night. Officer Malbrough is a certified master peace officer, licensed Texas peace officer and also served as a Texas State Trooper.

