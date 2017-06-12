Arrest made in connection with pregna...

Arrest made in connection with pregnant woman's murder

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Beaumont Enterprise

Kera and Andrew Teel. Kera Teel, who was seven months pregnant, was fatally shot early Tuesday, June 6, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Beaumont Enterprise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beaumont Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gas near $3 a gallon (Jan '11) Tue ThomasA 104
Thinking of moving May 26 Lord Alucard 2
Vidor is a horrible trashy place (Jun '12) May 26 Lord Alucard 40
vpd officer Laredo lying coward citizens beware... (Jun '13) May '17 Mamas baby 8
Discrimination is wrong May '17 Fred 3
Review: AAA Appliance (Oct '13) Apr '17 sanctified96 3
Beaumont Federal Prison (Jun '07) Apr '17 Live and let live 116
See all Beaumont Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beaumont Forum Now

Beaumont Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beaumont Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Afghanistan
 

Beaumont, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,241 • Total comments across all topics: 281,749,109

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC