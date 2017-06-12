$2 million, 9K square-foot mosque now open to all," imam says
After a decade of planning and two years of construction, the Beaumont-based Islamic Society of Triplex has opened the doors on its new $2 million mosque on West Cardinal Drive.The mosque and adjacent community center - a $1 million project completed four years ago - were part of an expansion plan to address the growing Muslim population in the ... (more)
