Vidor man faces charges after being found witha

A Vidor man was arrested at a Beaumont motel this week and faces drug and weapon charges after being found with a loaded gun and a large amount of meth. On Tuesday, May 2, 2017, 35 year old Corey Wayne Stone was arrested in possession of over 50 grams of suspected Crystal Meth and a loaded .32 Caliber handgun.

