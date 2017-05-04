Vidor man faces charges after being found witha
A Vidor man was arrested at a Beaumont motel this week and faces drug and weapon charges after being found with a loaded gun and a large amount of meth. On Tuesday, May 2, 2017, 35 year old Corey Wayne Stone was arrested in possession of over 50 grams of suspected Crystal Meth and a loaded .32 Caliber handgun.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KBMT.
Add your comments below
Beaumont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vidor is a horrible trashy place (Jun '12)
|11 hr
|CeCe
|39
|Review: AAA Appliance (Oct '13)
|Apr 18
|sanctified96
|3
|Beaumont Federal Prison (Jun '07)
|Apr 7
|Live and let live
|116
|Frances at Sam's Liquor
|Apr '17
|A Friend
|1
|vpd officer Laredo lying coward citizens beware... (Jun '13)
|Mar '17
|Baby Mama
|7
|Curious Guest
|Mar '17
|PETA
|2
|GOP failed us on Healthcare Reform
|Mar '17
|Nancy Peloso
|3
Find what you want!
Search Beaumont Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC