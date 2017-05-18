Two Beaumont ISD students killed in dump truck wreck
The Beaumont ISD community mourning after the announcement that two students died in the accident in North Beaumont earlier today. According police, a dump truck was on top of the car when they collided, resulting fatal for the two B.I.S.D. students.
