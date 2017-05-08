Texas double amputee poses in a linge...

Texas double amputee poses in a lingerie photoshoot

'I still have to live my life to the fullest': Double amputee, 21, strips off for a raunchy photoshoot after losing both of her legs while trying to ride on top of a train for a bucket list dare A double amputee is hoping posing for a set of racy photographs will help to encourage others with disabilities that life still needs to be lived to the fullest. Myah McDonald, 21, from Beaumont in Texas, was forced to have both of her legs amputated two years ago after a bucket list dare went terribly wrong.

