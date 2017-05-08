Texas double amputee poses in a lingerie photoshoot
'I still have to live my life to the fullest': Double amputee, 21, strips off for a raunchy photoshoot after losing both of her legs while trying to ride on top of a train for a bucket list dare A double amputee is hoping posing for a set of racy photographs will help to encourage others with disabilities that life still needs to be lived to the fullest. Myah McDonald, 21, from Beaumont in Texas, was forced to have both of her legs amputated two years ago after a bucket list dare went terribly wrong.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mail on Sunday.
Add your comments below
Beaumont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Discrimination is wrong
|Mon
|Mark Rosenkranz
|2
|Gas near $3 a gallon (Jan '11)
|May 5
|Th3 Equalizer
|92
|Vidor is a horrible trashy place (Jun '12)
|May 4
|CeCe
|39
|Review: AAA Appliance (Oct '13)
|Apr 18
|sanctified96
|3
|Beaumont Federal Prison (Jun '07)
|Apr '17
|Live and let live
|116
|Frances at Sam's Liquor
|Apr '17
|A Friend
|1
|vpd officer Laredo lying coward citizens beware... (Jun '13)
|Mar '17
|Baby Mama
|7
Find what you want!
Search Beaumont Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC