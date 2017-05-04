Tense France chooses new president, d...

Tense France chooses new president, deciding Europe's fate

French independent centrist presidential candidate, Emmanuel Macron, center, and his wife Brigitte, right, walk in a street of Le Touquet, northern France, Saturday, May 6, 2017. Voting for France's next president has started... Parents seeking to adopt children in Texas could soon be rejected by public or private agencies with religious objections to them being Jewish, Muslim, gay, single, or interfaith couples, under a proposal advancing... Parents seeking to adopt children in Texas could soon be rejected by public or private agencies with religious objections to them being Jewish, Muslim, gay, single, or interfaith couples, under a proposal advancing in the Republican-controlled Legislature.

