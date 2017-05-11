Robison brothers coming to the Jefferson Theatre
The City of Beaumont announced today that Bruce and Charlie Robison will perform at the Jefferson Theatre on July 13. Charlie is known for mixing his rock and country influences as a musician and Bruce has worked with artists like the Dixie Chicks, George Strait, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill.
