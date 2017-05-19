Register Your Children for Summer ArtVentures 2017
Art Museum of Southeast Texas hosts Summer ArtVenture art courses from June 12 through July 21, 2017, taught by professional artists. Children, ages 5-7 , sample clay, paint, and mixed media in classes augmented with story times and outdoor activities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Orange Leader.
Comments
Add your comments below
Beaumont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thinking of moving
|May 15
|Crymcglahan
|1
|vpd officer Laredo lying coward citizens beware... (Jun '13)
|May 14
|Mamas baby
|8
|Discrimination is wrong
|May 12
|Fred
|3
|Gas near $3 a gallon (Jan '11)
|May 5
|Th3 Equalizer
|92
|Vidor is a horrible trashy place (Jun '12)
|May 4
|CeCe
|39
|Review: AAA Appliance (Oct '13)
|Apr '17
|sanctified96
|3
|Beaumont Federal Prison (Jun '07)
|Apr '17
|Live and let live
|116
Find what you want!
Search Beaumont Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC