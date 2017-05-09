Man shot in cheek while driving

On Monday, May 8th at 5:39 a.m. the Orange County Sheriff's Office received a call in reference to a shooting that occurred near the corner of FM 2802 and Aunt Sadie in north Vidor. Upon further investigation, it was found that a 30 year old white male had been shot in the cheek area of his face and had been transported to Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont with non life threatening injuries.

