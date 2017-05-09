Man shot in cheek while driving

Man shot in cheek while driving

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Orange Leader

On Monday, May 8th at 5:39 a.m. the Orange County Sheriff's Office received a call in reference to a shooting that occurred near the corner of FM 2802 and Aunt Sadie in north Vidor. Upon further investigation, it was found that a 30 year old white male had been shot in the cheek area of his face and had been transported to Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont with non life threatening injuries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Orange Leader.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beaumont Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Discrimination is wrong May 8 Mark Rosenkranz 2
News Gas near $3 a gallon (Jan '11) May 5 Th3 Equalizer 92
Vidor is a horrible trashy place (Jun '12) May 4 CeCe 39
Review: AAA Appliance (Oct '13) Apr 18 sanctified96 3
Beaumont Federal Prison (Jun '07) Apr '17 Live and let live 116
Frances at Sam's Liquor Apr '17 A Friend 1
vpd officer Laredo lying coward citizens beware... (Jun '13) Mar '17 Baby Mama 7
See all Beaumont Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beaumont Forum Now

Beaumont Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beaumont Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
 

Beaumont, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,217 • Total comments across all topics: 280,921,918

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC