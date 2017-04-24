Kelly students log 2.5K hours of community service in one day
Five hundred Kelly students, faculty and parents spent Friday working on projects around Beaumont for the school's annual "Spring into Action" day, recording 2,500 hours of community service.Students are assigned sites based on their preferences, and the Humane Society is always among the most popular.In the past, she has supervised students ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Beaumont Enterprise.
Add your comments below
Beaumont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: AAA Appliance (Oct '13)
|Apr 18
|sanctified96
|3
|Beaumont Federal Prison (Jun '07)
|Apr 7
|Live and let live
|116
|Frances at Sam's Liquor
|Apr 1
|A Friend
|1
|vpd officer Laredo lying coward citizens beware... (Jun '13)
|Mar 31
|Baby Mama
|7
|Curious Guest
|Mar 31
|PETA
|2
|GOP failed us on Healthcare Reform
|Mar 31
|Nancy Peloso
|3
|The Uncle Willie Show (Apr '07)
|Mar '17
|Mel
|75
Find what you want!
Search Beaumont Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC