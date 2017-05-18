Group revives "Pride Fest" in Downtow...

Group revives "Pride Fest" in Downtown Beaumont

After reports of the end of the "Beaumont pride festival," a group is working together to bring the diverse culture back to Southeast Texas. Beaumont pride festival was put on limbo due to the lack of funding, but a group is saying the celebration will continue, this time it is called "Equality fest."

