Gift of Life Provides Free Healthcare Screenings for Medically Underserved Men

During National Men's Health Month in June, the Gift of Life, in partnership with local healthcare organizations, will provide medically underserved men with free prostate cancer tests and other important screenings, along with educational outreach, to heighten awareness of men's preventable health problems in Southeast Texas. Serving as Men's Health Month Honorary Chair is Jefferson County Commissioner Michael "Shane" Sinegal, who is a steadfast advocate of the organization's mission of saving lives.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Orange Leader.