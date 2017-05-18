Feds search Harbor Health, agents confiscate boxes
Federal agents shut down a Beaumont clinic on Thursday as part of an investigation of at least two Harbor Healthcare Systems centers.by agents from the Department of Health and Human Services Office of the Inspector General, who taped handwritten "Closed" signs on the doors.
