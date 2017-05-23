Essilor Shutters Omni Optical Lab
BEAUMONT, Texas- Essilor of America's Omni Optical Lab in Beaumont, Texas, ceased operations on May 19. Seventeen people were employed at the lab. Commenting on the decision to close Omni, an Essilor spokesperson told VMail , "Our focus is to continually improve our service and quality to better serve our customers and ultimately their patients.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vision Monday.
Add your comments below
Beaumont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thinking of moving
|May 15
|Crymcglahan
|1
|vpd officer Laredo lying coward citizens beware... (Jun '13)
|May 14
|Mamas baby
|8
|Discrimination is wrong
|May 12
|Fred
|3
|Gas near $3 a gallon (Jan '11)
|May 5
|Th3 Equalizer
|92
|Vidor is a horrible trashy place (Jun '12)
|May 4
|CeCe
|39
|Review: AAA Appliance (Oct '13)
|Apr '17
|sanctified96
|3
|Beaumont Federal Prison (Jun '07)
|Apr '17
|Live and let live
|116
Find what you want!
Search Beaumont Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC