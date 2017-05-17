College education is important
To all of the graduates who have graduated from Lamar University in Orange and Beaumont congratulations!!! It is so wonderful to see people pursuing their goals and following through with their dreams. To all of those who have graduated I wish you the best and may God bless you all in all of your endeavors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Orange Leader.
Add your comments below
Beaumont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thinking of moving
|May 15
|Crymcglahan
|1
|vpd officer Laredo lying coward citizens beware... (Jun '13)
|May 14
|Mamas baby
|8
|Discrimination is wrong
|May 12
|Fred
|3
|Gas near $3 a gallon (Jan '11)
|May 5
|Th3 Equalizer
|92
|Vidor is a horrible trashy place (Jun '12)
|May 4
|CeCe
|39
|Review: AAA Appliance (Oct '13)
|Apr 18
|sanctified96
|3
|Beaumont Federal Prison (Jun '07)
|Apr '17
|Live and let live
|116
Find what you want!
Search Beaumont Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC